Three injured at CPC premises shooting

2018-10-28 17:03:08

Three persons were injured in a shooting incident and a security personnel was arrested at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda following a tense situation today, police said.

According to police, a tense situation had occurred when a group of protesters had obstructed when the former Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga arrived at the premises of the CPC this evening.

Police said that a security personnel of the minister had fired shots at the protesters. Three persons were injured and were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

One security personnel was arrested over the shooting.

Dematagoda Police is conducting further investigation. (Lahiru Pothmulla)

Video by Damith