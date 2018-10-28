Three injured at CPC premises shooting

Three persons were injured in a shooting incident and a security personnel was arrested at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda following a tense situation today, police said.
According to police, a tense situation had occurred when a group of protesters had obstructed when the former Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga arrived at the premises of the CPC this evening.
Police said that a security personnel of the minister had fired shots at the protesters. Three persons were injured and were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.
One security personnel was arrested over the shooting.
Dematagoda Police is conducting further investigation. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Video by Damith
Unchikun Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:36
Keep cool Cap.
Reply : 7 21
RAW Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:43
Country is heading for anarchy.
Reply : 2 42
bill Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:19
Looks like JO is trying to grab power by unconstitutional coup, violence
Reply : 11 29
Scooby Doo Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:28
Mr. President are you still alive? You are responsible for all these.
Reply : 4 27
Dperera Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:32
UNP and their thugs.
Reply : 33 13
Matilda Ellepola Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:51
So-So- Sri Lanka, the new tag line for tourist promotion and trust me., there will be no more tourists in the coming days for this isle with chaos all over.
Reply : 3 24
jayantha Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:12
Heading for a civil unrest
Reply : 0 7
Gayan Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:36
Trying to get hold of files as reported.
Reply : 1 8
