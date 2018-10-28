Unconstitutional removal of PM will create instability: Church of Ceylon

The arbitrary removal of a sitting Prime Minister in an unconstitutional manner will plunge the nation into a state of instability, fear and chaos, the Diocese of Colombo of the Church of Ceylon said.
Issuing a statement over the current political developments, the church said it was of the view that there are no provisions in the present Constitution to remove a sitting Prime Minister, as the 19th amendment has reduced the President’s executive powers and transferred such powers to the Prime Minister in Parliament.
“The Democratic frame work enshrined in our Constitution should not be abused for political expediency. We urge the instruments of the State, Religious Institutions and all peace-loving people of our country to join hands to uphold Democratic values and peace with justice for all, as well as the rule of law for the greater common good of the people of our country, and the preservation of Democratic institutions so that all communities that call Sri Lanka home may live without fear and intimidation. We further call upon the Police and Tri Forces to act impartially and with restraint in the enforcing of law and order,” the statement said.
Sunday, 28 October 2018
Seems like new PM's men didn't visit you guys, yet.

Dhammika Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:20
NO WAY , because those guys will go to HELL and the church folks are in HEAVEN .

Dhammika Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:40
Actually men from HELL cannot visits guys of HEAVEN .

Nadaal Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:29
Pls keep off politics. Bless you

gamarala99@gmail.com Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:31
What has religion got to do with politics and constitution? Is it part of your bible ???

Madhu Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:33
This is a free country. Anyone can voice their opinion. Moreover the Church has the obligation to voice when things do not happen the proper way.

GC Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:33
I hope the same applies to the Mahanayakas and other monks too.

bill Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:46
It is encouraging to see some body with a backbone.

Chris Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:48
I salute you, our Roman Catholic Church is a lame duck, the Cardinal a pawn of MR

Harini Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:49
This "unconstitutional" rhetoric needs to be interpreted and put to bed by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. That will be the end of that. The SC's verdict will then pronounce either RW as the sitting PM or send MR home. Period. Every second person on the street seems to be a pundit overnight on out Constitution.

Rani W Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:11
Was Ranil Wickramasinghe's appointment constitutional?

Fred Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:51
Dream on, dream on, keep on dreaming on!

johnbass Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:54
Well done Church of Ceylon!! at least you guys have the balls !!

rajitha7 Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:59
Well, the guy who boasted about sacrificing Prez powers under the 19th amendment turned around and abused it himself it seems. This is why Nirvana is the only way out of this constant struggle and never ending mayhem.

Sam Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:01
Rev Sirs, The cabinet including its PM position gets ceased when the term of a coalition govt ends according to the present constitution. For further info, a cabinet with maximum 30 ministers has to be re appointed following it, together with a PM who the President thinks has majority support in parliament. You have to know these facts before issuing statements calling things unconstitutional.

666 Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:15
Talk some sense man. The only way to ascertain who has the majority in the parliament is through the parliament itself and not through by any hallucinations of the President.

Honda Hitha Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:25
Read the 19th amendment of the constitution before you talk

Shelley Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:46
In any democratic country a Govt. don't go home just because a partner leaves. The leader is given time to show his majority. Yes if he fails only he has to give up.

non_catholic Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:08
ceylon, raising out the voice of western stance?

nilanka@sophiera.com Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:33
Dear Church, we you residing in the Vatican, when your beloved Prime Minister by the way has a very strong Christian heritage, totally violated the constitution in order to remove then Premier in 2015???? or were you possed by Satan at the time ?????

surasena Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:43
All religious leaders shall repent and reject either PM's until unless the PM is constitutionally established via the parliament

