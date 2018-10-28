Stern action if anyone obstructs RW from functioning as PM: Sagala

The government would pursue stern action against anyone obstructing Ranil Wickremesinghe from functioning as the Prime Minister, Mr. Wickremesinghe's Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka said.
In a statement, he said the Prime Minister's position was rightfully Mr. Wickremesinghe’s.
"We are the constitutionally appointed government of Sri Lanka, with a clear majority in Parliament. Any person, be it a politician or a state official, trying to obstruct us will be severely dealt with when the current crisis is over," he said.
He said the legitimate Prime Minister should be allowed to function in his job.
Meanwhile, he said the UNP MPs were discussing an impeachment motion against President Maithripala Sirisena and a No-Confidence Motion against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
"What they did amounted to a blatant attempt to snatch the Prime Minister's post through the back door," he said.
Mr. Ratnayaka also added that the move was illegal and against all Parliamentary norms and traditions.
DHA Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:00
This is what happens when you don't perform !!!
Reply : 26 115
kumar Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:15
It is foolish to expect miracle solutions after decades of mismanagement resulting in enormous loan coupled with world economic slow down and natural disasters.Prices of essential items were at 2015 levels. There was total exaggeration clouding the progress achieved. In addition the President deliberately made several disastrous decisions which amounts to treason. MR is a capable person but has used them in the wrong decision. UNP
Reply : 8 15
Royce Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:12
I laughed so hard I fell of my chair.
Reply : 47 90
Old_guard Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:18
Too late, when you had the time, you never brought the crooks to justice, now dont talk. Just go home. RW has no support, already unp mps are jumping over to the other side. Your party doesnt have majority anymore
Reply : 37 107
RAW Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:56
So according to your logic, because the crooks were not prosecuted, bringing back the crooks in to power is justified??
Reply : 12 29
Joe Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:19
Good move. Anyone should follow legit procedures. It's time to send Sirisena home. He's not a suitable person to maneuver this ship in fact he's the biggest hindarance.
Reply : 34 79
Dhammika Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:26
You acted WORSE than a PUMPKIN when in power and what can the people expect NOW , Maybe an ant . Please DONT make stupid comments NOW better be silent instead .
Reply : 7 27
senaratne Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:28
Here's the guy who protected many crooks of the previous govt, when he was the law and order Minister....even by accommodating gamani senarath at his place....too late Sagala.....at least learn the art of punishing culprits from Hon. Mahathir Mohamed, at 92 he got the former PM in Malaysia behind bars in a less than a month of becoming the new PM.
Reply : 1 21
666 Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:30
This is what happens when people opt for the back door instead of using the door in front.
Reply : 0 16
dhammika Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:22
These are the things which keep countries like sri lanka as under developed country. There is no respect to human rights and values. This happened in 2014 when MS left then govt to sleep with enemies. It was the need of the hour. He appointed RW out of the blue. And now this. SL politics full of unexpected twists, so is our future.
Reply : 0 10
KILLMONGER Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:24
Crackin jokes when the country is in Turmoil!
Reply : 2 14
laki Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:29
President has opened a Pandora's box. He had committed a cardinal sin by polarizing the country.
Reply : 8 13
ala Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:31
There are so many loopholes in the 19th amendment. The legal imbeciles have messed it so much that you can manoeuvre any which way you want. The only solution is to prove your majority in parliament and send the president home for good. Let him be a 'Grama Sedaka' in polonnaruwa.
Reply : 7 19
sss Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:34
If the army is with you your warning has some teeth. Democracy is all about who the army and the police aresupporting
Reply : 3 8
D.E.M.O Krazy Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:42
Mr. RatnayakeYou were the Minister of Law and Order, but you did sweet bugger all to maintain the law and order for the common citizen, Now that you and your Parliment of Baboons seem to be effected by the goings on in the land once known as Paradise, it looks like the whole lot have opened their eyes. If only youselfish politicians had done what you were entrusted to do in 2015 we would not be facing the situation.God Bless Mother lanka!
Reply : 1 12
Harini Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:55
After the government gets caught red handed with members of its gold plotting to assassinate the President, Sagala would now do well not to threaten the President of Sri Lanka. These are the true colours of the UNP that people of Sri Lanka had enough of in the year - the sheer god-like superiority, blatant impunity and lack of accountability to people, unbelievable arrogant speech and practise and now even haughty threats leveled at the office of the Presidency. That is blatant arrogance at its best. How can anyone respect such goons?
Reply : 7 14
channa Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:58
change was good. the way it happened us ugly
Reply : 2 16
Amara Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:06
UNP can actually pass a No-Confidence Motion against MR with relative ease if the 20 UNP dissidents change their mind but impeaching the president requires 2/3 majority.
Reply : 0 6
Chux Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:06
When you have power you must stick to those
Reply : 0 5
idi Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:07
Good move. Kick the double dealing back stabber out.
Reply : 6 6
Dperera Sunday, 28 October 2018 18:24
Ranil Wickrasinghe is a failure. History shows this over and over again. Time you to move on. Look at the bright side. At least you are the leader of the UNP. If you lucky enough you might be the leader of the opposition.
Reply : 4 14
Will Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:23
You people stole central bank in broad day light and we haplessly were watching, how desperately you guys trying to sweep the issue under the mat, how much confidence and character certificate given to Mahendean by RW, at least RW didn't work to bring the fraudster back,meantime RK said why only me suffer,indicating other living jolly well but he has to suffer along,so no way we decide what the action taken by HE is correct for time being,
Reply : 0 5
