Stern action if anyone obstructs RW from functioning as PM: Sagala

2018-10-28 15:54:38

The government would pursue stern action against anyone obstructing Ranil Wickremesinghe from functioning as the Prime Minister, Mr. Wickremesinghe's Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka said.

In a statement, he said the Prime Minister's position was rightfully Mr. Wickremesinghe’s.

"We are the constitutionally appointed government of Sri Lanka, with a clear majority in Parliament. Any person, be it a politician or a state official, trying to obstruct us will be severely dealt with when the current crisis is over," he said.

He said the legitimate Prime Minister should be allowed to function in his job.

Meanwhile, he said the UNP MPs were discussing an impeachment motion against President Maithripala Sirisena and a No-Confidence Motion against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"What they did amounted to a blatant attempt to snatch the Prime Minister's post through the back door," he said.

Mr. Ratnayaka also added that the move was illegal and against all Parliamentary norms and traditions.