Hope democratic values would be respected in SL: India

India Sunday said it was closely following the political developments in Sri Lanka and hoped that democratic values and constitutional process would be respected in the island nation.
In fast paced political developments, President Maithripala Sirisena suspended Parliament on Saturday, a day after sacking Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and naming Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister, the Press Trust India (PTI) reported.
"India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and constitutional process will be respected," External Affairs Ministry Spokeperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He said India will continue to extend its developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka. India has been involved in a number of projects in the island nation.
President Sirisena on Saturday suspended Parliament till November 16 after Wickremesinghe sought an emergency session to prove his majority. Former president Rajapaksa was sworn in as the country's new PM on Friday. The political turmoil came amid growing tensions between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on several policy matters.
Reacting sharply to his sacking, Wickremesinghe asserted that the swearing-in of Rajapaksa is "illegal and unconstitutional" and he will prove his majority in Parliament.
The political developments unfolded after Sirisena's broader political front UPFA announced that it has decided to quit the current unity government with Wickremesinghe's UNP.
The unity government was formed in 2015 when President Sirisena was elected President with Wickremesinghe's support, ending a nearly decade-long rule by Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa's return to power ends a more than three-year-old coalition government that was formed by President Sirisena and Wickremesinghe on a promise to combat corruption and financial irregularities.
The unity government was thrown into a crisis after Rajapaksa's new party pulled off a stunning victory in local elections in February seen as a referendum on the ruling alliance.
Sri Lanka nearly faced economic sanctions from the West over Rajapakse's military crackdown on the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The LTTE sought a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed the outfit's supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.
Jayantha Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:18
Sri Lanka is heading for anarchy and political turmoil, because of this weak President.
Reply : 4 47
Saman Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:19
In Sri Lanka? There's no such thing as democracy in Sri Lanka. Heard RK also planning to crossover. I won't surprise even RW too come to strengthen the hand of the king.
Reply : 2 21
Yehiya Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:39
Democratic values are died.
Reply : 18 45
Lima Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:49
INDIA YOUALL WAIT AND SEE THE ROBERS AND MURDERERS EMERGED AGAIN. APPOINTED BY THE TRAITOR HOW WILL THEY FUNCTION
Reply : 5 25
bill Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:50
Why all these countries issuing statements like this on Sri Lanka if it has been done in a manner according to the constitution? Hope President is not such a dumb mute to read between the lines and what lies in the horizon.
Reply : 6 21
Nihal Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:50
President came to know things through only Newspapers. Dumb..mute etc ect people know better
Reply : 1 10
Riza Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:52
Yes RW and his Boys were busy selling SL. RW came to power saying he will fill the Hambanthota Port with ships and the Airport with Planes. What he did was sell the Port to China and was trying to Sell the Airport to India. Praise be to Allah he was kicked out.
Reply : 29 14
hans perlee Sunday, 28 October 2018 15:40
this is the first correct reaction i did read here.
Reply : 12 5
RaW Sunday, 28 October 2018 17:32
Your country was sold to the chinese by MR. There is no way out for you people to escape the debts. You Sri Lankans unfortunately will bow in front of your masters the Chinese very soon. MR sold it off and you are electing him again. We will intervene when the time comes
Reply : 1 11
Sincere Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:04
Democratic values are well enshrined in Sri Lanka's constitution, and they can be protected only if leaders, irrespective of their political parties, respect it and work according to it.
Reply : 2 18
rajitha7 Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:14
The RAW assassination squad loves "democratic values" too! Wow!
Reply : 10 12
Chux Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:17
They only know the values to protect their families
Reply : 2 13
Ryan Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:27
India is a participatory for nalaka silva failed coup it is clear from modi silence
Reply : 3 10
Lal Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:00
It was India that brought MR to power during his trip to India
Reply : 2 8
DD Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:53
This is SL, not India.
Reply : 7 11
Hautaum Sunday, 28 October 2018 14:58
Pls check these value privailed TN fingering to other nations and also about RAW matters,
Reply : 4 8
Tikirimole2 Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:25
Very true ! and no more words in the world to explain to real democracy situ in Sri Lanka now. In 2015 Mahinda got 47 % votes and Sirisena got 51 % of total votes . Today all together over 98% . Awesome this represents almost entire voters democracy
Reply : 3 1
Dalit Sunday, 28 October 2018 16:40
India should look after its own back yard. Free Indian Occupied Kashmir,
Reply : 17 9
