Prices of food and plain tea reduced: AICOA

Due to the prevailing political situation in the country, the All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA) has decided to reduce the price of food and plain tea with effect from tomorrow (October 29).
AICOA Chairman Asela Sampath said the price of a packet of lunch and kottu would be reduced by Rs.10 while the price of a plain tea would be reduced by Rs. 5 making the plain tea available at Rs.15.
“Now there is a promising ambience. We have complete confidence in the President's decisions and the current Prime Minister's vision. People have suffered during the last three years. But now there is hope,” he said.
Sampath went on to say that tax on essential food items should be reduced. “There is a need for food prices to be controlled. When that happens we will give more benefits to the people,” he said.(DS)
siv Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:45
Reduce the food prices.. other side MR and family will rod the country....hehehe
Reply : 7 37
cynic Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:55
Brilliant move.. now we can cry into our (cheap) plain tea. Gosh.. its so obvious who was running the TU's for the last 3 years.. after all, people forget they have been the ruling party for the last 18 years.. makes you wonder what else has been sabotaged in the last 3.5 years!!
Reply : 3 42
Dee Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:57
How foolish. So they can reduce, they were bluffing all this time. If taxes not reduced, what? Protest again? Then they will go off in a white van.
Reply : 2 38
karthik Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:58
Not a good sign for the estate workers.
Reply : 3 18
cars4u Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:58
Now we can realize who control the country last 3 years!
Reply : 1 32
Ruwan Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:02
Looks like there was an unseen hand in these price increases and turmoil inn the country. No duty or tax reduction to justify a price reduction?
Reply : 0 37
Lalu Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:03
So you were making good profits all these days. What a connection.
Reply : 0 25
Am Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:05
Hora Pussy out of the Bag...
Reply : 0 24
Iron Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:34
MR stooges everwhere, the whole country is infected!
Reply : 1 17
666 Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:53
I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Only thing I can say is "God save Sri Lanka"
Reply : 0 17
