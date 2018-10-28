Subscribe

UNP MP Vadivel Suresh pledges support to MR

2018-10-28 12:30:38
10
3523

UNP Badulla District MP Vadivel Suresh today met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and pledged his support in the Parliament.

  Comments - 10

  • Sathy Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:49

    Dogs will wag their tails for whoever is ready throw some bones?

    Reply : 8       52

    Jumping game Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:50

    I guess Mr. Vadivel is sorted for life! Must have been a big prize to pay. Luxury houses, nice cars and blisful existence.congratulations sir.

    Reply : 8       49

    Shan Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:55

    MR is not PM or PM elect or PM appointed, but he is just PM select.

    Reply : 9       31

    Support Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:56

    Suresh are yousupporting to get Rs.1000/ to our workers or for your own fortunes.

    Reply : 5       32

    Dee Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:59

    By the looks, you would not have cost so much, maybe a suburb house (not Colombo penthouse) and a vehicle.

    Reply : 2       27

    64x64

    Johan Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:37

    If he is not getting anything he will go to parliament with the poison bottle

    Reply : 1       13

    Lankaboy. Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:00

    I am sure ,during these periods, some the upcountry tamil MPs, UNP and milim Mps would be bought by MR nCo..

    Reply : 2       28

    Raj Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:30

    Looks, eats and behaves like a pig!

    Reply : 1       22

    Ryan Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:37

    Ranil should be arrested immediately for bond scam now he coukdnt pay mps

    Reply : 21       6

    64x64

    Dee Sunday, 28 October 2018 13:53

    How to when the real culprit might be the new finance minister?

    Reply : 2       12

