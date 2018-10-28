Subscribe

Two Pakistanis arrested with heroin in Kollupitiya

2018-10-28 08:51:44
Two Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau officers on charges of possessing 891 grams of heroin valued around Rs.10.6 million at Marine Drive, Kollupitiya last night.

Police said the suspects aged 36 and 26, had arrived in the country from Karachi on Thursday (25) after swallowing of 89 heroin capsules.

The investigations had revealed that one suspect had arrived to the country for six times while other suspect for two times.

They would be detained for further questioning after being produced before the Fort Magistrate today.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 1

  • Chryshan K Sunday, 28 October 2018 12:19

    Dont worry you will released soon and well looked after by govt hereafter. Your master will be released soon as well.

    Reply : 0       2

