Prez to address nation, new Cabinet on Monday: Yapa

2018-10-27 21:35:52
2
2830

President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to address the nation tomorrow while the new Cabinet of Ministers would be appointed on Monday, UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena today said.

  Comments - 2

  • Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 21:46

    Yes, that address will be long if he decides to mention the name of the cabinet ministers or Ali Babas. What a waste of a vote during the last presidential election. We need a new one who is colorless for the next presidential election, And please the UNP, no more puppets.

    Reply : 8       42

    Gamini Saturday, 27 October 2018 21:46

    He would say some cock and bull story about sacking of Ranil!

    Reply : 7       45

