Prez to address nation, new Cabinet on Monday: Yapa

President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to address the nation tomorrow while the new Cabinet of Ministers would be appointed on Monday, UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena today said.
Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 21:46
Yes, that address will be long if he decides to mention the name of the cabinet ministers or Ali Babas. What a waste of a vote during the last presidential election. We need a new one who is colorless for the next presidential election, And please the UNP, no more puppets.
Reply : 8 42
Gamini Saturday, 27 October 2018 21:46
He would say some cock and bull story about sacking of Ranil!
Reply : 7 45
