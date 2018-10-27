Chinese Ambassador meets new PM

Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence today and conveyed wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chux Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:32
Chiense can have their lottery again as poor people will start the suffering
Reply : 9 33
Arjuna Ranawana Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:42
This Ambassador has not met RW. Mean that there is something elf between them
Reply : 2 25
Mohan Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:46
Please can we have whole of Sri Lanka ?
Reply : 2 22
Dee Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:49
Discussion on the way forward is buying the rest of SL.
Reply : 5 20
Nahfees Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:51
Now it is crystal clear who is behind this. Before the smoke settles, China rush to congratulate.
Reply : 3 20
raj Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:54
sold to China
Reply : 3 15
Amara Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:56
Cat's officially out of the bag!
Reply : 3 11
Citizen Perera Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:56
Gearing up for another deal......?
Reply : 3 13
MJM Sirisena Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:58
A Chinese sponsored coup essentially.... very disturbing
Reply : 4 24
