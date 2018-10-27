Prez had issues on UNP’s reaction to assassination plot: Nimal Siripala

2018-10-27 17:44:36

President Maithripala Sirisena had issues with how Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNP reacted to the assassination plot on him, SLFP MP Nimal Siripala De Silva said today.

He told a news conference that the President had received information and reports on the assassination plot and that he had discussed the matter with the UPFA members.