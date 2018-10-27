Subscribe

Prez had issues on UNP’s reaction to assassination plot: Nimal Siripala

2018-10-27 17:44:36
2
4764

President Maithripala Sirisena had issues with how Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNP reacted to the assassination plot on him, SLFP MP Nimal Siripala De Silva said today.

He told a news conference that the President had received information and reports on the assassination plot and that he had discussed the matter with the UPFA members.

  Comments - 2

  • BSP Saturday, 27 October 2018 17:58

    Sirisena would have felt it would be better to get assassinated by known devils (as expected in Jan 2015) rather than by an unknown

    Reply : 1       44

    janaka Saturday, 27 October 2018 18:03

    Assassination plot by MR Faction , The President was threatened by he was complied by MR Group. This is the Truth.

    Reply : 10       39

