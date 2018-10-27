New Cabinet likely to take oath tomorrow

It is reported that the Cabinet of the new government was scheduled to take oath at the Presidential Secretariat tomorrow morning.
The list of the MPs to be sworn in as ministers is being prepared by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, sources said. (Ajantha Kumara Agalakada)
Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:32
Here comes the seasoned Ali Babas! Nice.
Reply : 1 8
Shelly Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:35
Seems to be a Shadow Cabinet of OPPOSITION.
Reply : 0 4
