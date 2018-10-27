Subscribe

Over 20 UNP MPs ready to support MR: Ananda Aluthgamage

2018-10-27 15:45:13
UNP MP Ananda Aluthgamage, who pledged his support to new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said today more than twenty UNP MPs would join the government to support Mr. Rajapaksa.

He told a news conference that Mr. Rajapaksa had asked him not reveal their names due to security concern.

  • MORRIS Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:37

    SAME STORY WAS RELATED DURING THE NO CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST RANIL THE PREVIOUS TIME TOO.

