JVP decides not to support any party

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura kumara Dissanayake said today they would not support any of the political parties to form a government.
He said the President should now convene Parliament and added that the premiership was decided on the majority of Parliament.
Chris Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:14
He is right and has a better understanding of the constitution than most of these so called lawyers.
Reply : 4 31
Charles Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:14
Bora diye malu bemata honda awsthawak
Reply : 3 11
Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:18
Sanity at last. Call parliament and do a litmus test.
Reply : 1 21
Dhammika Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:19
Being NEUTRAL is the best policy , As both parties are taking the country and its people for a good dream ride .
Reply : 1 22
Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:09
The jokers at the so called “People’s Channel “ will not be happy to read this news. They where expecting your party to support MR.
Reply : 0 2
johan Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:15
Representatives of People must decide PM. It should not be according to the whims and fancies of individuals who discuss in court yards to fulfil theiraspirations in 2020 elections which is round the corner
Reply : 0 2
Dimuthu Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:29
We are already heading for the dictatorship, if people don't unite, this is the end of the democracy.
Reply : 1 4
