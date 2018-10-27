Removing Ranil as PM constitutional: G.L.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman G.L. Peiris said the removal of Ranil Wickremersinghe from the Premiership by the President was constitutional.
He told a news conference that when one party of the national government withdrew from the government, the term of the Cabinet expires consequently leading to the cancellation of the term of the Prime Minister.
“The Prime Minister can function only when the Cabinet continues to operate. As the UPFA withdrew from the national government, Ranil Wickremesinghe no longer can function as the Prime Minister,” he said.
Saman Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:03
dee kiratath ballalu sakki
Reply : 2 17
harin Saturday, 27 October 2018 15:12
Mr.GL if MR has the majority why the hell is MS proroguing the Parliament. This itself shows that you guys are just taking the masses into a ride for your own benefit. Power hungry looters.
Reply : 2 50
sach Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:13
If Ranil or any of his follower thinks it is unconstitutional, go to courts..........lets seek supreme court's decision
Reply : 3 5
Sam Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:16
Yeah... removing a PM who has majority in parliament is constitutional. MR is so power hungry ... cannot face election? A... H....
Reply : 1 5
