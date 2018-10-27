EU urges all parties to act in accordance with SL's Constitution

2018-10-27 12:40:57

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) and several other ambassadors of EU countries today urged all parties to fully act in accordance with Sri Lanka’s constitution, to refrain from violence, to follow due institutional process, to respect the independence of institutions, and freedom of media.

In a joint statement issued over the current political developments in Sri Lanka, the EU Embassy said its Ambassador as well as the Ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and the UK High Commissioner are closely following the events as they are unfolding in Sri Lanka.