EU urges all parties to act in accordance with SL's Constitution

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) and several other ambassadors of EU countries today urged all parties to fully act in accordance with Sri Lanka’s constitution, to refrain from violence, to follow due institutional process, to respect the independence of institutions, and freedom of media.
In a joint statement issued over the current political developments in Sri Lanka, the EU Embassy said its Ambassador as well as the Ambassadors of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and the UK High Commissioner are closely following the events as they are unfolding in Sri Lanka.
Roshan Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:01
Constitution and democracy need to be upheld. Please do not destroy the country for your personal politics Mr President
Reply : 2 29
Banda Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:17
Drumming up support for his survival was the only thing Ranil for the last few years. So that is why the white guys are not happy with the new situation.
Reply : 18 3
Obvious Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:46
Of course the Bandas of this country don't like Rw
Reply : 2 9
johan Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:51
Ranil bad or good that is not the question.Banda if you do not know 20th amendment get a copy and read along with President
Reply : 1 6
Lokka Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:26
Sirisena is a very low level politician and civilized world will certainly condemn this act.
Reply : 1 18
sandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:47
Buffalo Island
Reply : 0 5
