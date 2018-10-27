Parliament prorogued

President Maithripala Sirisena has prorogued Parliament today, Speaker's office said.
The next Parliament session would be commenced on November 16.
Gune Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:03
Clearly MR does not have a majority and needs this time to negotiate back room deals. For how long does this country have to endure dishonesty ,corrupt money that works against people’s will.
Reply : 23 274
Arthur Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:15
This is the fate of the country when people elect rogues to the highest positions.
Reply : 12 202
Upali Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:16
You waited almost 4 years. Wait a little longer until an election is called.
Reply : 7 133
rew Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:37
What is Sirisena scared of? Numbers may not add up in Parliament.
Reply : 7 123
go home Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:13
konda pana nati ape M3,, pls go home sir
Reply : 12 180
Sambo Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:16
President Silisena has made the mistake of his life.
Reply : 11 220
Mandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:38
No mistake - he is living up to his usual form : 1) He stabbed MR in the back in 2015 and 2) Now he has stabbed RW in the back. That is called cut.throat politics.
Reply : 7 158
Faz Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:52
Not a mistake he is the most corrupt, illiterate, an idiotic and worst of all a back stabbing President this country has ever had. He is an hypocrite.
Reply : 8 148
Gihan Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:20
It's. .So...Sri Lanka!
Reply : 4 97
Nahfees Saturday, 27 October 2018 14:42
Awesome mate ! Our new tourism tag line demonstrated practically. Cheers
Reply : 0 56
Saman Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:22
This is not good for the economy that already going with the rims.
Reply : 4 104
Sandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:23
No backbone. That's all I can say
Reply : 4 88
Dee Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:24
HE. We voted you in. What a waste! Rather have voted for VP.
Reply : 4 85
JD Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:25
Making time for under the table deals...Corrupt politicians will fill their pockets..... and the poor insane voters will pay the tax to fulfill those corrupt politicians desire....What a Joke....
Reply : 1 106
Sofia Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:47
Three weeks to buy crossovers using Dubai Billions.
Reply : 1 98
Sofia Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:48
Yes 3 weeks to buy crossovers using the Dubai Billions to make a few billion more.
Reply : 2 81
Saranga Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:27
Both Ranil and MR should kick this guy out
Reply : 6 85
Sandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:28
Ware a folks which suits you MS
Reply : 0 42
Sumaiyya Ahamed Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:46
Maithripala Sirisena is Pro - Rogue. So naturally he prorogued the parliament.
Reply : 3 80
sandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:49
Ware a frock which suits you MS
Reply : 3 63
Ryan Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:50
Good move by my3 these unp rogues have to be chased to noway
Reply : 92 16
Bala Saturday, 27 October 2018 19:13
Yes remove unp rogues and bring in upfa and slpp rogues. What a choice for Sri Lanka.
Reply : 2 26
Sanjay Saturday, 27 October 2018 14:39
Only God should save this country from hooligans..!!
Reply : 6 47
Lokusalli Saturday, 27 October 2018 14:39
The president is busy writing his own epitaph as an untrustworthy human being .He,s tasted power ,and likes the taste .Just because you wear white robes and put your hands together at the appropriate time doesn't make you a good person .where are the politician that love this country enough to think of it first and themselves second
Reply : 1 62
Na Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:03
This sort of miracle will happen only in Srilanka.............
Reply : 1 32
karthik Saturday, 27 October 2018 16:30
President Sir, People gave you a mandate not to prorogue the parliamnt but to get rid off all the rogues in the parliament. Unfortunately we don't have a proper leader who can punish all these rogues.
Reply : 2 40
janaka Saturday, 27 October 2018 18:06
BULL IN THE CHINA SHOP. THIS IS WHAT YOU SAY WHEN YOU ELECT PLEASE ELECT EDUCATED GUYS AND NOT FROM GAMAY KADE
Reply : 4 28
Tim Saturday, 27 October 2018 19:18
The Sri Lankan political class has failed. Sometimes I think the country would be better off if power was handed back to the British for 25 years, to clean out the corruption, establish robust institutions and stabilize the economy.So sad.
Reply : 3 23
Ado Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:39
Worst President of all time! Should never have been elected President. Can never be trusted again!
Reply : 1 26
Azeeem Saturday, 27 October 2018 20:43
MS You Cheat us. You will suffer soon.
Reply : 2 33
