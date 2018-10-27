I have majority support in Parliament: Ranil

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said today the Prime Minister should be the person who has the majority support in parliament and that he commands the majority support.
“I urge to convene Parliament without leading the country into chaos. It is not necessary to create crisis in the country. Let the Parliament decide whether who should be the Prime Minister,” he said.
He said this at a news conference held at temple Trees attended by constituent parties of the United National Front including Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU), Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA).
Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) General Secretary Patali Champika Ranawaka said the United National Front (UNF) could form a government without the support of the United Peoples’ Freedom Alliance (UPFA).
Royce Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:23
Laughed so hard fall of my chair.
Reply : 40 17
Lankaboy Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:43
I wonder if this is M3 and RW game plan to publicly shame MR
Reply : 6 15
ajith Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:25
RW, you have done this once the crisis erupt, with MY3 anyway good luck.
Reply : 7 19
Gayan Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:27
Please leave gracefully into retirement.
Reply : 31 9
Shelly Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:27
Is Sira in a soup?
Reply : 4 30
Chathu Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:46
The step down, haven't you embarrassed the country enough already?
Reply : 19 5
andy Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:55
Correction!! YOU have nothing. The Prime Minister's position has. Pls at least now make a statement that you WILL hand over the leadership to an honest person so that the coalition can continue.
Reply : 21 3
Samson Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:59
UNP MP's have pledged to support MS. You may have support but not majority support. You have also ruined a great party in the past. You should please get out of politics and let someone else lead the UNP.
Reply : 20 3
Amara Saturday, 27 October 2018 13:32
If it is not a secret ballot MR will easily lose. At most he will get 95 votes. If it is a secret ballot, then things can get very dicey.
Reply : 5 2
