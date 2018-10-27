SLMC supports Ranil

The seven members of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have decided to pledge their support to the United National Party (UNP), Deputy National Organizer of SLMC Faisal Kasim said.
Max Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:48
For how much SLMC?
Reply : 37 27
Grace Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:47
They are skillful in making hay while the son shines.
Reply : 2 9
sathees Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:51
Number game begins! Bargaining too . . .
Reply : 3 31
Dhammika Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:53
GOOD DECISION . Three things cannot be long hidden .THE SUN , MOON AND THE TRUTH - Lord Gauthama Buddha .
Reply : 6 20
Mahi Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:01
Happy hunting time for MPs now...ah ah ha...
Reply : 0 15
Kandula Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:02
Rajapaksa's return to power in Sri Lanka a worry for India https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/rajapaksas-return-to-power-in-sri-lanka-a-worry-for-india/articleshow/66386009.cms
Reply : 5 5
Krishantha G Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:03
It’s not a matter of numbers, But an issue of big time Betrayal.
Reply : 2 16
Ravi M Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:07
Correct decision this time
Reply : 6 13
ANTON Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:08
RANIL FED HIS FRIENDS WITH HIS OWN HANDS AND ULTIMATELY HE HAD BITTEN HIS HANDS.
Reply : 2 14
Ajith Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:21
These bloc not yet bargain with MR, later we would come to known revers their decision to support to MR.
Reply : 4 6
o Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:23
None represent the ones who got them there.They are just for themselves.Let's see for how long...
Reply : 0 10
Jayantha Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:26
May be, Muslims have a policy than Sinhalese Buddhists.
Reply : 7 17
TS Saturday, 27 October 2018 12:46
Great!! Fantastic!!
Reply : 1 8
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.