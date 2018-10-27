Leave of all police personnel cancelled

On the instruction of IGP Pujith Jayasundera, leave of all Police personnel have been canceled with immediate effect, until further notice, police spokesman said.
Lord Wolfstein Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:15
The henchman started his work for the dictator
Ryan Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:50
Next should be to bring down mahendran and arrest ranil for bond scam
ANTON Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:22
I THINK THIS IS MAHA RAJA'S FIRST OFFICIAL ORDER.
Srilankan Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:11
The incidents in the last 19 hours have only have highlighted to us yet again: In politics there are no enemy nor friend Trust in God no one else As a sri Lankan your vote is just an ink filled paper collected for vadee man Don't get excited life just goes onRespect your fellow sri Lankans irrespective of regilion cast or creed coz we will be used as piped pipper' s rats against our own will Don't be over greed to assume wealth coz you never know it will remain in one piece Be happy and contend with the given moment
meeendis Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:18
I guess they smell a rat
M Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:39
Arrest all the Indian agents at the Daily Mirror and charge them with treason. These bastards and bitches at the DM are all traitors who should be tried in a court and then hanged.
Gummay Baiya Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:03
Does M mean Mental like Mahinda and Maithi. The DM or any other newspaper exists today because of the free and independent press. Have you forgotten the white vans during Mahinda beeshanaya?
Raj Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:41
It’s a shame on Mahinda we can leave Maithri since he is a traitor as before. This could have been done through parliamentary procedure.
