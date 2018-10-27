Leave of all police personnel cancelled

Srilankan Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:11

The incidents in the last 19 hours have only have highlighted to us yet again: In politics there are no enemy nor friend Trust in God no one else As a sri Lankan your vote is just an ink filled paper collected for vadee man Don't get excited life just goes onRespect your fellow sri Lankans irrespective of regilion cast or creed coz we will be used as piped pipper' s rats against our own will Don't be over greed to assume wealth coz you never know it will remain in one piece Be happy and contend with the given moment

