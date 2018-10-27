UK ask SL to follow due political process; updates travel advisory

All parties and competent authorities in Sri Lanka should respect the Constitution and follow due political process, British State Minister for Asia and Pacific Mark Field said.
He said the UK was following the latest developments in Sri Lanka closely and with concern.
Meanwhile, the Government of UK updated its travel advisory on Sri Lanka yesterday.
It said there are reports of rapid political developments in Sri Lanka.
“You should exercise vigilance and avoid all demonstrations or large political gatherings. We will continue to monitor and update Travel Advice as appropriate,” the UK Foreign Office advised British citizens.
Unchikun Saturday, 27 October 2018 08:45
It is now the time for the free International community watch Sri Lanka. Suggest working on sanctions for moving away from process and procedures.
MLT Saturday, 27 October 2018 08:53
Enough of your bullshit already. From today your daily wage will not be provided by Sirikotha. Be ready to work hard and earn money for living from now on without mudslinging. Be happy for ur motherland
Lord Wolfstein Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:21
MLT, you are one of the people who does this country not need
Jaliya Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:08
MLT if you think this is mudslinging you are wrong. There is no mud to sling at .... all the mud is used up by your relatives and friends from the JOker party.
Scooby Doo Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:52
MLT you should go and tell this to your appachchi for promoting thuggery among youths and paying them. To be frank UNP government couldn't even provide job opportunities as all the ministries are filled with your appachis henchmen.
Nimal Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:23
This Jaliya thing, like a puppy all over the place trying to defend the white masters.
Ranjan Saturday, 27 October 2018 08:48
Don’t tell us what to do. Those days are over.
Lalu Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:04
Come out of the well. Let things happen according to the constitution.
Jaliya Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:12
Ranjan, You are right .. telling nicely to a group of morons will never work. They require boot in the ass and a rifle butt in the mouth by a foreign soldier.
Tamil Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:27
Jaliya,you always love foreign soldiers, take them up your a....
Doctor Saturday, 27 October 2018 11:31
Jaliya,you have again forgotten to take your prescription.
lalantha Saturday, 27 October 2018 08:58
International community must intervene if our leaders are acting in an undemocratic manner like this,,,Sirisena,,biggest fool,,where is his basic promise that he will only go for a second term,,clinging on to power ...wants to go for another term and undermining a democratically elected Govt who has a majority before its term of 5 years ends,,,Sirisena should be sent home immediately for going against majority wish of people,,
Ravi Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:04
Here starts the US UK tango...
Dee Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:11
Already the credit outlook has been revised to negative. No need for UK/US to give opinions. God save Sri Lanka
Lokka Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:13
US and UK the first countries to interfere again in Sri Lankan matters. These Western powers are partly responsible for the unpopularity of the Ranil government and its downfall.
Eran Saturday, 27 October 2018 09:18
Come on UK. Wake up...colonisation is over. This is a free world. We will decide our fate. Your leaders have direly failed the lackluster public in Britain on the concensus in Brexit . It's time you mind your own business
Flash Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:46
Cat is out of the box, end of democracyWe Sri Lanka n are starving Millionaires, hopefully no more picketing ! God bless fellow who on daily meal "paan and Parippu" ! More over Bread also introduced by British.
Wewala Saturday, 27 October 2018 10:55
Do not interfere with our soverinty it’s a very internal matter to save the country.Look after Brexit.
