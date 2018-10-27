US want SL to follow Constitution, refrain from violence

2018-10-27 01:55:06

The United States a short while ago called on all parties in Sri Lanka to act in accordance with the Constitution, refrain from violence and follow due process.

In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US Department of State said it was following the events in Sri Lanka.

“We expect the Government of Sri Lanka to uphold its Geneva commitments to human rights, reform, accountability, justice and reconciliation,’ it said.

The tweet followed the appointment of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.