IGP Pujith Jayasundara in discussion with MR

K. Korlae Saturday, 27 October 2018 02:01

Congradulations our current Prime minister. yet, would like to request in the name of nation, please think about our nation and work together with president, to bring the country forward. this is a good chance for you prove, who you are. no matter what some saysabout president, yet we have to say you are going to be a unforgetable leader, who have taken right decision at right time.dont let past to be future. we have dreams. now please work for the nation, not only for own families.

