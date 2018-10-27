IGP Pujith Jayasundara in discussion with MR

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara arrived at Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa‘s residence and was in discussion with Mr. Rajapaksa after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister.
Wise Donkey Saturday, 27 October 2018 00:53
Who else we can expect to call at him 'hot hot'!
Reply : 0 2
Reality Check Saturday, 27 October 2018 01:06
Oh yes! Don't miss this opportunity to rob Motherlanka to the last rupee. Also national list is now open... again!
Reply : 13 39
bill Saturday, 27 October 2018 01:06
The prime objective of grabbing power. Now you can forget all about the cases of murder, looting and abusing of power
Reply : 11 39
Mandy Saturday, 27 October 2018 01:11
He would have said : Yes sir, yes sir, no sir etc.
Reply : 7 22
K Wijeyawardena Saturday, 27 October 2018 01:22
Hey MR will do a good job this time. Rather than what RW did to our Mother Lanka. Most of his Minister's are robbing our Tax paper's money. First one is Senarat, Mangala, and it's long list of Minister's.God help our New Primister MR and Siriseana
Reply : 33 22
raj Saturday, 27 October 2018 01:43
are you saying that during MR time the ministers were saints and did not rob the country. They are all rouges, it is a musical chair politics in SL
Reply : 1 6
K. Korlae Saturday, 27 October 2018 02:01
Congradulations our current Prime minister. yet, would like to request in the name of nation, please think about our nation and work together with president, to bring the country forward. this is a good chance for you prove, who you are. no matter what some saysabout president, yet we have to say you are going to be a unforgetable leader, who have taken right decision at right time.dont let past to be future. we have dreams. now please work for the nation, not only for own families.
Reply : 7 5
