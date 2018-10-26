Subscribe

I command confidence of Parliament: Ranil to Prez

2018-10-26 23:52:17
UNP leader Ranil Wckremesinghe in a letter to the President said he was the constitutionally appointed Prime Minister and continues in that office.

He said he commanded the confidence of Parliament as contemplated in Article 42 (4) of the Constitution.

  Comments - 1

  • sach Saturday, 27 October 2018 00:07

    You do NOT command confidence of the public

    Reply : 1       1

