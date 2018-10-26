Vasantha Senanayake pledges support to MR

2018-10-26 23:24:21

Minister Vasantha Senanayake said he would pledge his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated the president for his wisdom.

“It is with relief that I welcome the change of a most shameless and selfish man that ruined the great party built by my ancestors and damaged seriously, the well being of our motherland. I pledge my support to the prime minister and congratulate the president for his wisdom,” he told Daily Mirror.