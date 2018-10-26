Subscribe

Vasantha Senanayake pledges support to MR

2018-10-26 23:24:21
1
3216

Minister Vasantha Senanayake said he would pledge his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated the president for his wisdom.

“It is with relief that I welcome the change of a most shameless and selfish man that ruined the great party built by my ancestors and damaged seriously, the well being of our motherland. I pledge my support to the prime minister and congratulate the president for his wisdom,” he told Daily Mirror.

  Recommended Articles

England call up Ben Foakes as cover for Jonny Bairstow on Sri Lanka to

...

Sri Lanka condemn England to heaviest defeat

Sri Lanka’s ...

SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed th...

Plans, expert solutions, suggestions gather dust... but Metal monsters

...

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 1

  • Dhammika Wijayatunga Saturday, 27 October 2018 00:05

    Probably you have forgotten that you were elected to the parliament by the UNP voters

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty