Vasantha Senanayake pledges support to MR

Minister Vasantha Senanayake said he would pledge his support to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated the president for his wisdom.
“It is with relief that I welcome the change of a most shameless and selfish man that ruined the great party built by my ancestors and damaged seriously, the well being of our motherland. I pledge my support to the prime minister and congratulate the president for his wisdom,” he told Daily Mirror.
Dhammika Wijayatunga Saturday, 27 October 2018 00:05
Probably you have forgotten that you were elected to the parliament by the UNP voters
