UNP MP Ananda Aluthgamage joins JO

2018-10-26 23:02:31
UNP MP Ananda Aluthgamage has joined the joint opposition.

  Comments - 2

  • SL Friday, 26 October 2018 23:25

    Rats are jumping from the sinking UNP ship. Anyway, Aluthgamage was a mole from the day 1.

    Reply : 0       11

    bill Friday, 26 October 2018 23:25

    Rats abandoning the ship. Another fine example of type of scum people have elected to represent them.

    Reply : 0       18

