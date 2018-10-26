Subscribe

Parliament should decide on Premiership: Ranil

2018-10-26 22:57:20
3
3054

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said it was up to parliament to decide the Premiership.

“The matter on who should be the Prime Minister should be decided in Parliament. It should be done through a no confidence motion brought against the Prime Minister according to the Constitution,” he said.

  Comments - 3

  • karthik Friday, 26 October 2018 23:12

    People elect you all to solve the problems of the people but all politicians make use of the opportunity to solve their own problems most of the time.

    Reply : 0       13

    Vis8 Friday, 26 October 2018 23:24

    NO NO!!: Hold elections and let the PEOPLE DECIDE!! See then if you can be PM.

    Reply : 2       2

    Gayan Friday, 26 October 2018 23:25

    Wrong! It's the people who decides. Hold elections now.

    Reply : 1       7

