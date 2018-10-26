Prez. removes Ranil from Premiership

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in writing that he has been removed as the Prime Minister with immediate effect according to clause (42) 4 of the Constitution.
Wise Donkey Friday, 26 October 2018 23:24
When will people vote him out from presidency. Mahinda will never allow him run for a second term for sure.
Reply : 1 10
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.