Prez. removes Ranil from Premiership

2018-10-26 22:40:40
President Maithripala Sirisena has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in writing that he has been removed as the Prime Minister with immediate effect according to clause (42) 4 of the Constitution.

  Comments - 1

  • Wise Donkey Friday, 26 October 2018 23:24

    When will people vote him out from presidency. Mahinda will never allow him run for a second term for sure.

    Reply : 1       10

