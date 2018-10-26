Subscribe

TPA in crisis meeting: Mano Ganesan

2018-10-26 22:07:28
2
4671

Minister Mano Ganesan said in a twitter message that the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) was in a crisis meeting with their Six MPs.

 

 

 

  Comments - 2

  • S.P.RAMKUMAR Friday, 26 October 2018 22:18

    Yes crisis in amount to get to support.

    Reply : 0       8

    Carmel Friday, 26 October 2018 22:20

    His permanent agenda is to weaken the majority.

    Reply : 8       11

