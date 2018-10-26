UNP gathered at Temple Trees to discuss current situation

United National Party (UNP) MPs are reported to have gathered at the Temple Tree to discuss the current situation.
Gayan Friday, 26 October 2018 22:06
Get ready for elections. REMOVE RW if you want to win.
Reply : 2 21
S.P.RAMKUMAR Friday, 26 October 2018 22:06
Current situation is power cut.
Reply : 3 16
Docuk Friday, 26 October 2018 22:09
Go home pls
Reply : 13 18
Dhammika Friday, 26 October 2018 22:13
Hand over that TEMPLE TREES to MR and chase that RW and his RITE , ROYAL ROUGUE Pumpkin Boys . HE is no leader . Appoint Sajith Premadasa as the party leader immediately . Otherwise UNP will be History .
Reply : 30 25
Gamayya Friday, 26 October 2018 22:17
Is R W trying to close the stable door after the horses have bolted? Sorry R W but you have let down all the UNPers
Reply : 9 27
Wise Donkey Friday, 26 October 2018 22:37
Your good Singaporean friend is the cause for your downfall.This is the second dismissal after Chandrika did this to you.You saved all the rogues being prosecuted now they are on top of you.We never thought you are so gullible. Sad.
Reply : 1 27
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.