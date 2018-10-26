I am still Prime Minister: Ranil

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would continue to function as the Prime Minster claiming that the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa was unconstitutional.
“I am still the Prime Minister of this country” he said in a statement.
Mr. Wickremesinghe said he will show majority in Parliament soon. (Yohan Perera)
Doratupala Friday, 26 October 2018 21:13
Yes yes!
Reply :
Gayan Friday, 26 October 2018 21:13
If you are still PM then hold elections ASAP and let people decide.
Reply :
Mohamed Friday, 26 October 2018 21:15
He technically can sadly.
Reply :
