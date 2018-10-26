I am still Prime Minister: Ranil

2018-10-26 21:06:56

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would continue to function as the Prime Minster claiming that the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa was unconstitutional.

“I am still the Prime Minister of this country” he said in a statement.

Mr. Wickremesinghe said he will show majority in Parliament soon. (Yohan Perera)