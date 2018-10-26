Subscribe

MR swearing in as PM illegal: Mangala

2018-10-26 20:55:30
8
2656

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said in a twitter message that the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister was unconstitutional and illegal.

He termed it an anti democratic coup.

 

  Comments - 8

  • Amara Friday, 26 October 2018 21:04

    You brought this upon yourselves by doing nothing for the past 3-years as the government. You brought this upon yourselves by not reforming the UNP and bringing in new leadership.

    Reply : 5       18

    Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 21:04

    I do not think so as MS is an expert at giving the PM position to people with no parliament majority.

    Reply : 4       8

    Mahi Friday, 26 October 2018 21:06

    You were talking about MRP few days back, it is right....Mahinda Rajapaksa is Prime minister...ah...ah...ha

    Reply : 6       9

    Cisco Friday, 26 October 2018 21:08

    Yes, yes mangi, same way happened on January 8th 2015.

    Reply : 2       7

    ANTON Friday, 26 October 2018 21:09

    IS YOUR FORMULA LEGAL ?

    Reply : 3       3

    Doratupala Friday, 26 October 2018 21:11

    RW too gaily confirms this guys view!

    Reply : 0       2

    Kamal Friday, 26 October 2018 21:16

    Idiot president

    Reply : 0       1

    Gayan Friday, 26 October 2018 21:17

    Swearing in RW with just 44 PMs in 2015 is also illegal no.

    Reply : 1       1

