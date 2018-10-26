MR swearing in as PM illegal: Mangala

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said in a twitter message that the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister was unconstitutional and illegal.
He termed it an anti democratic coup.
Amara Friday, 26 October 2018 21:04
You brought this upon yourselves by doing nothing for the past 3-years as the government. You brought this upon yourselves by not reforming the UNP and bringing in new leadership.
Reply : 5 18
Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 21:04
I do not think so as MS is an expert at giving the PM position to people with no parliament majority.
Reply : 4 8
Mahi Friday, 26 October 2018 21:06
You were talking about MRP few days back, it is right....Mahinda Rajapaksa is Prime minister...ah...ah...ha
Reply : 6 9
Cisco Friday, 26 October 2018 21:08
Yes, yes mangi, same way happened on January 8th 2015.
Reply : 2 7
ANTON Friday, 26 October 2018 21:09
IS YOUR FORMULA LEGAL ?
Reply : 3 3
Doratupala Friday, 26 October 2018 21:11
RW too gaily confirms this guys view!
Reply : 0 2
Kamal Friday, 26 October 2018 21:16
Idiot president
Reply : 0 1
Gayan Friday, 26 October 2018 21:17
Swearing in RW with just 44 PMs in 2015 is also illegal no.
Reply : 1 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.