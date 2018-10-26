Discussion in progress on future activities of Govt.

It is reported that a discussion is being held at the Presidential Secretariat attended by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to discuss about the future activities of the government including the appointment of the Cabinet.
Srilankan Friday, 26 October 2018 20:55
My day started with excitement and it's ending with curiosity!!! Just cannot believe this. I just hope my country will remain at least the way it is now don't need any development for my children ....God please !!!
Reply : 1 3
Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 20:56
I am now waiting to see the number of the ministers in the new cabinet. I think it will be scientific and less that fifteen(15).
Reply : 0 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.