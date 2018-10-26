UPFA withdraws from Govt.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) today withdrew from the government, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said.
Max Friday, 26 October 2018 19:54
Finally some brains to him.
Reply :
Dutchy Friday, 26 October 2018 19:54
MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA SWORN IN AS PM
Reply :
Truth Friday, 26 October 2018 19:55
Finally, the Govt will have a proper direction to run the country.
Reply :
Prashanthi Friday, 26 October 2018 20:00
Long live our Lee Kuan Yew. Sri Lanka forward. The Central Bank robbers and incompetents to the graveyard of political history forever.
Reply :
Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 20:11
Now we can see what will happen when the rouges join hand with rouges. I think the clean if there are any should leave the new government or what ever they will call it.
Reply :
Pradeepan Friday, 26 October 2018 20:31
The central bank rogues will be executed. The man with the rouge sash however will reign
Reply :
Ranjan Friday, 26 October 2018 20:28
God should save Srilanka...!!
Reply :
Rajith Friday, 26 October 2018 20:38
Aapa Rata
Reply :
Nalin kulatunga Friday, 26 October 2018 20:40
Long live the king. Victory for true believers jayawewa!
Reply :
naresh Friday, 26 October 2018 20:43
Now we can see balty by politicians
Reply :
Roger Friday, 26 October 2018 20:48
Im happy that he sacked Ranil. But should have given PM to someone else in the party. No way a wise decision to give it to MR. Farewell SL.
Reply :
Ranjith Friday, 26 October 2018 20:50
Stupid UNP. You should've let MR stayed in mdamulla peacefully. Instead you threatened him, kicked him, called him a thief, insulted him and dragged him for a fight. Should've let the sleeping dogs lay
Reply :
