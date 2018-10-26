Subscribe

UPFA withdraws from Govt.

2018-10-26 19:48:56
The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) today withdrew from the government, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said.

  Comments - 13

  • Max Friday, 26 October 2018 19:54

    Finally some brains to him.

    Reply : 14       11

    Dutchy Friday, 26 October 2018 19:54

    MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA SWORN IN AS PM

    Reply : 17       17

    Truth Friday, 26 October 2018 19:55

    Finally, the Govt will have a proper direction to run the country.

    Reply : 17       15

    Prashanthi Friday, 26 October 2018 20:00

    Long live our Lee Kuan Yew. Sri Lanka forward. The Central Bank robbers and incompetents to the graveyard of political history forever.

    Reply : 15       16

    Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 20:11

    Now we can see what will happen when the rouges join hand with rouges. I think the clean if there are any should leave the new government or what ever they will call it.

    Reply : 11       14

    Pradeepan Friday, 26 October 2018 20:31

    The central bank rogues will be executed. The man with the rouge sash however will reign

    Reply : 4       6

    Ranjan Friday, 26 October 2018 20:28

    God should save Srilanka...!!

    Reply : 2       17

    Palle Friday, 26 October 2018 21:15

    God has saved sri lanka.

    Reply : 0       0

    Rajith Friday, 26 October 2018 20:38

    Aapa Rata

    Reply : 6       4

    Nalin kulatunga Friday, 26 October 2018 20:40

    Long live the king. Victory for true believers jayawewa!

    Reply : 2       2

    naresh Friday, 26 October 2018 20:43

    Now we can see balty by politicians

    Reply : 0       0

    Roger Friday, 26 October 2018 20:48

    Im happy that he sacked Ranil. But should have given PM to someone else in the party. No way a wise decision to give it to MR. Farewell SL.

    Reply : 0       3

    Ranjith Friday, 26 October 2018 20:50

    Stupid UNP. You should've let MR stayed in mdamulla peacefully. Instead you threatened him, kicked him, called him a thief, insulted him and dragged him for a fight. Should've let the sleeping dogs lay

    Reply : 2       0

