Nalaka de Silva arrested over plot to kill an ASP: Police

2018-10-26 18:16:48

Ex-TID DIG Nalaka de Silva was arrested in connection with the alleged plot to kill ASP Prasanna Alwis and not in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The CID arrested Nalaka de Silva on Thursday and he was remanded till November 7 by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate several VIPs.

SP Gunasekara told a news briefing today that the former DIG was arrested under the provisions of the Penal Code and the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

“Although the statements made by Namal Kumara to the CID included an alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the six voice cuts obtained by the CID were in no way connected to the plot to assassinate them,” he said. “It is only through the investigations carried out by the CID that the plot to kill ASP Prasanna Alwis was revealed and no evidence found in any of the voice cuts."

SP Gunasekera said they would continue to investigate whether there was any plot to assassinate the President and Mr. Rajapaksa.

“The CID launched investigations into the assassination plot on September 14. The CID has recorded statements from 89 people including two SSPs and 47 police personnel,” he said and added that the CID would seek the assistance from overseas to recover the voice recordings which were reportedly deleted by Namal Kumara. (Sheain Fernandopulle)