State bank in Mattegoda robbed

Three gunmen had forcibly entered into a State bank in Mattegoda this afternoon and escaped with cash and jewellery, Police said.
The value of the cash and jewellery has still not been ascertained.
Mattegoda Police are investigating. (TK)
Rufus Norton Friday, 26 October 2018 17:47
There have been robberies in so many banks, but nothing seems to have been done to change or improve the security system at banks taking lessons from such robberies. It reveals the stupidity of bank authorities who are content with sitting in airconditioned offices and being engaged in usual routine matters.
