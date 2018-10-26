Subscribe

MR’s security can be stepped up if threats have increased: PM

2018-10-26 13:43:22
1
614

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security can be stepped up if threats to his life had increased, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Responding to concerns raised by JO MP Dinesh Gunawardane, the premier went on to say that Mr.Rajapaksa was already provided with special security for his residences in Wijerama, Medamulana and Carlton House.

“As he is engaged in active politics he has been provided with STF personnel for back up as well,” he said.

Raising the issue of the former president’s security, MP Gunawardane said that the head of VIP security had informed Mr.Rajapaksa’s team that security needed to be tightened as threats had increased.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Maddumabandara promised to discuss the matter with the IGP and the head of Mr.Rajapaksa’s security team. (Ajith Siriwardane)

  Recommended Articles

Plans, expert solutions, suggestions gather dust... but Metal monsters

...

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can ...

World's longest sea crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai bridge opens

Chinese President Xi...

Sri Lanka condemn England to heaviest defeat

...

SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed th...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 1

  • Chux Friday, 26 October 2018 13:50

    Over 350 people to secure him and is it not enough ?????

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty