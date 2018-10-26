MR’s security can be stepped up if threats have increased: PM

2018-10-26 13:43:22

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s security can be stepped up if threats to his life had increased, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Responding to concerns raised by JO MP Dinesh Gunawardane, the premier went on to say that Mr.Rajapaksa was already provided with special security for his residences in Wijerama, Medamulana and Carlton House.

“As he is engaged in active politics he has been provided with STF personnel for back up as well,” he said.

Raising the issue of the former president’s security, MP Gunawardane said that the head of VIP security had informed Mr.Rajapaksa’s team that security needed to be tightened as threats had increased.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Maddumabandara promised to discuss the matter with the IGP and the head of Mr.Rajapaksa’s security team. (Ajith Siriwardane)