Ali Roshan, six others granted bail

2018-10-26 12:02:53

S.N. Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and six others were granted bail by the Colombo Special High Court today.

The seven accused were summoned by the Court today over the charges of possessing four elephants without a valid license during the period of 2012 to 2015.

They were released on a cash bail of Rs.100,000 each and a surety bail of Rs.2.5 million each. A foreign travel ban was also imposed on them.

The Attorney General earlier filed the indictments against the accused based on 24 counts over the alleged offences under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and Penal Code.(Manopriya Gunasekara)