Drone hovering over Ravi’s house: Three summoned

2018-10-26 11:13:00
4
1910

Three persons including a manager of a private drone operating firm had been summoned by the Thalangama Police to record statements over the incident where a drone was found hovering over MP Ravi Karunanayake’s residence.

Police said they recorded the statement from the manager this morning and that they are yet to record statements from the other two who are drone operators.

MP Karunanayake said in Parliament on Thursday that his house was being video recorded by a private TV Channel using a drone camera. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 4

  • Unchikun Friday, 26 October 2018 11:19

    I think the private channel is the so called "Peoples Channel" which I call the "Vinodasamay Channel". who is suffering from the loss of popularity. T

    Reply : 1       17

    ANTON Friday, 26 October 2018 11:33

    " THANKS GOD ........ FINALLY THEY WILL FORGET MY BOND ISSUE"

    Reply : 1       14

    64x64

    SAM Friday, 26 October 2018 14:03

    Thank God no WHITE VANS

    Reply : 0       0

    ANTON Friday, 26 October 2018 11:37

    ELEPHANTS HIT NOT ONLY BY TRAINS, BUT ALSO BY DRONES.

    Reply : 2       12

