Stray dogs invade public institutions in Colombo

Several complaints have been received by the Colombo Municipality that stray dogs have invaded several public institutions including some leading schools and hospitals and is a nuisance and a danger to visitors, CMC Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. I.V.P. Dharmawardane said yesterday.
He said the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, the Colombo National Hospital, the Castle Street Hospital, Elders Homes and leading schools such as Ananda, Nalanda, Gothami, Isipathana and railway stations and ports were among the institutions faced with this threat.
Dr. Dharmawardena said according to a recent census in September last year some 2,500 stray dogs were found in Colombo but however, there had been no reports of rabies from dog bites this year.
He said steps had been taken to sterilize female dogs as solution to breeding. (Indika Sri Aravinda)
Dee Friday, 26 October 2018 08:21
Wait till our new king comes. No stray dogs, no crows. No beggars, no tuks.
Reply : 2 10
saman Friday, 26 October 2018 08:32
Stray dogs need to be shot onsite including the two legged variety!
Reply : 7 11
Nilupul Friday, 26 October 2018 08:41
Dear Mr. Indika (Reporter),Thank you for bring this to kind notice for authorities. This problem is every where, places like Temples, churches, Railway stations and in front of Food joints.We knew this will be a problem to our community after the Law imposed by the GOSL, as requested by Ms. Otara Gunasekara. (Fomer owner of ODEL Plc). Hence, please write another article to Ms. Otara Gunasekara, requesting send a propose/ solution to GOSL asap.Thank You.
Reply : 7 9
vasaliya Friday, 26 October 2018 08:47
Another hoodwinking programme by government institutions to cover up thier massive wastages, inefficiency and total disregard to help the public and lay the blame squarely on the innocent animals.....what a country we live in.
Reply : 4 7
saman Friday, 26 October 2018 08:49
The Vets forgot to sterilize and vaccinate the biggest stray dogs in the health sector Padeniya, Haritha and Naveen. Now they have rabies and biting the public at all given opportunities.
Reply : 1 14
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.