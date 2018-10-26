Dissolve Cabinet, form caretaker govt.: Ratana Thera

2018-10-26 04:11:48

President Maithripala Sirisena should immediately dissolve the Cabinet and establish a caretaker government with the support of all political parties, Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera yesterday said.

He said the country was going through a rough patch and there were agitations taking place, mainly in response to the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“No one is taking this issue seriously. But I think everyone should. Even though I have my reservations about the President, at a moment like this we should all come together to protect him. If a foreign country or government is trying to assassinate him, it is the responsibility of the authorities to conduct a proper probe,” he told a news conference.

Commenting on the reports of Cabinet Ministers having affiliations with RAW and the roles played by former TID DIG Nalaka Silva and the IGP in the alleged assassination plot, the thera said these issues raise many questions.

“Why is India trying to kill the President? Once he is no more, who will become the President. According to the Constitution, the Premier will become the President. Does India want to make the Prime Minister the President or want to kill him as well? These are serious issues. It doesn’t matter if its India or China. If any faction wants to harm our sovereignty, everyone should join together to prevent it from happening,” the thera said.

The thera said Sri Lanka is on the verge of becoming an unstable country with assassination plots and alienation of national assets in order to satisfy world powerhouses.

“Just because we leased out Hambantota Port to China, it doesn’t mean we should give India another asset. We should try to get back the Hambantota Port. I think all ministers and officials of this government should resign and go for an interim caretaker government until the next election is held. The President has the power to call for one according to the Constitution,” he said.

The thera said he would meet all political leaders including the President, the Premier, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the JVP to discuss the formation of an interim government in the next few days. (Lahiru Pothmulla)