Expose RAW agents and resign: Dilan tells Amaraweera

2018-10-26 01:59:43

If the Cabinet consists of four agents of the Indian spy agency RAW, what UPFA General Secretary and Minister Mahinda Amaraweera should do is to expose them and quit the government immediately, SLFP dissident Dilan Perera said yesterday.

He said he could not understand why 23 SLFP members were still in the government even after the media exposed an alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said it was time for all the SLFPers to quit the government and unite all anti-UNP forces to form a government with Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister.

“We are canvassing for a caretaker government and not for an interim government to replace the yahapalana government. I can’t think of a better opportunity to topple this government and form our own government. All progressive forces who are against the policies of this government must unite under Mr. Rajapaksa and form a government soon,” the MP said.

Commenting on the remarks made by the President at the F.R.Senanayaka memorial ceremony, he said all what he said was correct.

“DS and Dudley set up farmer colonies and resettled landless people there. We reap the benefits of these policies today. Unfortunately what Ranil is doing now is selling lands and national assets to foreigners. That is the difference between UNP under Senanayakas and Wickremesinghes,” the MP said.

He said bankrupt politicians like Sarath Fonseka had undertaken the hatchet job on behalf of Ranil and was attacking the President.

MP Thilanga Sumathipala said requesting India’s assistance to probe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was an insult to SLC.

“Arjuna wants to pay back the gratitude for India agreeing to purchase the Trincomalee oil tanks. Therefore, he requests India’s help to clean Sri Lankan cricket. This is an insult,” he said (Sandun A Jayasekera)