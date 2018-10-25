Court refuses to accept AG’s secret document

2018-10-25 22:11:30

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court today refused to accept a secret document to be filed by the Attorney General in the Central Bank bond scam case.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna said it should be filed in court as a public document.

At the outset of the inquiry President's Counsel Anil Silva appearing for Arjun Aloysius requested the court to grant bail to his client under special circumstances. He said his client’s child was suffering from a rare blood disease found in one in a thousand patients.

The counsel said Mr. Aloysius is also suffering from severe depression and should be treated abroad.

He said the prosecution is deliberately stigmatizing his client so as to keep him in remand and pointed out that this too should be considered as a special circumstance to grant bail to his client.

Meanwhile Senior Counsel Jeewantha Jayasinghe appearing with Ralitha Amarasena said that he will not move for bail for the fourth suspect Kasun Palisena at this stage as his client had still not been able to obtain the necessary documents of the case to prepare the bail application.

The Magistrate reserved her order on the bail application and ordered the PTL not to tamper with the data and the server of the computers as they were case productions.

The two suspects were further remanded till November 8.

Haripriya Jayasundara with Senior State Counsel Lakmini Girihagama appeared with the CID for the prosecution. (T. Farook Thajudeen and Yoshitha Perera)