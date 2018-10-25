Subscribe

Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka Silva arrested

2018-10-25 19:08:45
0
1240

Former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) Nalaka de Silva was arrested by the CID a short while ago over the alleged assassination plot on several VIPs, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The arrest was made during his interrogation by the CID which had questioned him on five separate days.

He was earlier interdicted by the National Police Commission (NPC) last week in this connection.

On Tuesday, the CID informed the Fort Chief Magistrate that from the 124 voice cuts sent to the Government Analyst he had identified 123 of them as those of Nalaka de Silva. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka condemn England to heaviest defeat

...

SL is the best travel destination for 2019 - Lonely Planet

Sri Lanka claimed th...

Series surrendered, Sri Lanka seek to salvage pride

Though the series ...

Sri Lankans now can sell their products on eBay

Sri Lankans now can ...

World's longest sea crossing: Hong Kong-Zhuhai bridge opens

Chinese President Xi...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty