Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka Silva arrested

Former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) Nalaka de Silva was arrested by the CID a short while ago over the alleged assassination plot on several VIPs, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The arrest was made during his interrogation by the CID which had questioned him on five separate days.

He was earlier interdicted by the National Police Commission (NPC) last week in this connection.

On Tuesday, the CID informed the Fort Chief Magistrate that from the 124 voice cuts sent to the Government Analyst he had identified 123 of them as those of Nalaka de Silva. (Darshana Sanjeewa)