Grade-5 scholarship exam not compulsory anymore: Akila

2018-10-25 16:01:01

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday he had instructed his Ministry Secretary to rescind the circular which made the Grade 5 scholarship examination compulsory for schoolchildren .

He said this at the prize-giving of Anula Vidyalaya in Nugegoda and pointed out that he took this

decision after consideration the recommendations of the Review Committee which looked into the restructuring of the scholarship exam.

The minister said the scholarship examination was introduced to ensure that the children of low-income families have access to popular schools.

“Only 120 out of about 300,000 students who sit the exam get the opportunity to enter popular schools. This is a grave violation of their rights. The committee has pointed out that children are further depressed with having to attend tuition classes. This competitive examination has a negative mental impact on the children,” he said.

“Several important decisions on the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be taken in the future. They will be based on the recommendation of the panel,” the minister said and added that in future it would be optional for students to sit the Grade-5 Scholarship examination. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)