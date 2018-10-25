Subscribe

People will be disappointed if polls not held on time: BHC

2018-10-25 15:13:24
Many people will be disappointed that the term in office of a sixth of nine Provincial Councils has expired without voting for new representatives taking place or planned, British High Commissioner James Dauris said.

In a tweet, he also said timely elections are key to ensuring that the values of democracy flourish in our countries.

