People will be disappointed if polls not held on time: BHC

Many people will be disappointed that the term in office of a sixth of nine Provincial Councils has expired without voting for new representatives taking place or planned, British High Commissioner James Dauris said.
In a tweet, he also said timely elections are key to ensuring that the values of democracy flourish in our countries.
