Major, two soldiers arrested for supplying ammo to criminals

A 40-year-old Major and two soldiers were arrested by the Siyambalanduwa Police today on charges of supplying ammunition to the underworld figure ‘Laddu Roshan’ who was arrested on Sunday.
Laddu Roshan, who is from Hikkaduwa, was arrested while transporting 2,958 ammunition from Galle to Siyambalanduwa. (DS)
Tom Thursday, 25 October 2018 16:14
Now Joint Opp pls dont cry saying that this Govt is prosecuting army men.. wont be surprised if they do so!
Reply : 1 14
Saradiel Thursday, 25 October 2018 16:24
Pathetic. With these type of soldiers you can't rule out murders, kidnapping or even war crimes. Tarnishing the name of the good soldiers too.
Reply : 0 15
Warren Raed Thursday, 25 October 2018 16:24
Dam shame on our security forces being involved in many murders, robberies, crimes and plotting crimes when their job is to protect us.
Reply : 1 16
