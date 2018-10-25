Major, two soldiers arrested for supplying ammo to criminals

2018-10-25 14:26:03

A 40-year-old Major and two soldiers were arrested by the Siyambalanduwa Police today on charges of supplying ammunition to the underworld figure ‘Laddu Roshan’ who was arrested on Sunday.

Laddu Roshan, who is from Hikkaduwa, was arrested while transporting 2,958 ammunition from Galle to Siyambalanduwa. (DS)