Ravi K says TV Channel’s drone hovering over his house

MP Ravi Karunanayake said in Parliament that his house was being video recorded by a private TV Channel using a drone camera.
Raising a privilege issue he said no permission was obtained from him to do so and requested the Speaker to look into the matter.
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would inform the Police over the matter.
max Thursday, 25 October 2018 12:36
Media Freedom! They might have searched some bond money!
Reply : 1 23
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.