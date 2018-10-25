Namal Kumara alleges SF behind DIG Nalaka

Anti-Corruption Force Operations Director Namal Kumara yesterday said that in his initial statement to the CID, he had mentioned that Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s name and questioned whether Fonseka had got to know about it.
Addressing a media briefing at his home in Ampara, Namal Kumara alleged that Sarath Fonseka had close rapport with former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) Nalaka Silva.
“In my first statement to the CID, I have revealed that Fonseka had close links with former DIG Nalaka de Silva. He (Fonseka) was not aware of the secret statement, which I gave to CID about him,” he said.
“Several times Sarath Fonseka spoke about me and threatened to expose me. I would say that Fonseka and several others are behind this case. I believe the President will pay attention in this regard,” he said.
Namal Kumara said he was ready to reveal more details in this regard to the President if asked.
N.Sethu Thursday, 25 October 2018 11:59
Fake Field Marshal and fake university DIG should be taken behind the bars...
Reply : 32 18
fareed Thursday, 25 October 2018 12:02
Well, what is needed is hard evidence and proof, statements are not proofs
Reply : 4 33
ravin Thursday, 25 October 2018 12:09
As he say if it is a " secret statement " why the hell he is publicly saying it now. Investigations are not over yet. Looks like this guy have a different agenda behind. contradictory statements are coming up from every corner.
Reply : 3 33
Rasheed Thursday, 25 October 2018 12:11
He has become a joker. Somebody else is manipulating him.
Reply : 5 33
ANTON Thursday, 25 October 2018 12:11
THEIR VOICES MATCHED , NOW WHAT ELSE ARE THEY GOING TO MATCH ?
Reply : 4 18
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.