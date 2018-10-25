Namal Kumara alleges SF behind DIG Nalaka

2018-10-25 11:38:00

Anti-Corruption Force Operations Director Namal Kumara yesterday said that in his initial statement to the CID, he had mentioned that Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s name and questioned whether Fonseka had got to know about it.

Addressing a media briefing at his home in Ampara, Namal Kumara alleged that Sarath Fonseka had close rapport with former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) Nalaka Silva.

“In my first statement to the CID, I have revealed that Fonseka had close links with former DIG Nalaka de Silva. He (Fonseka) was not aware of the secret statement, which I gave to CID about him,” he said.

“Several times Sarath Fonseka spoke about me and threatened to expose me. I would say that Fonseka and several others are behind this case. I believe the President will pay attention in this regard,” he said.

Namal Kumara said he was ready to reveal more details in this regard to the President if asked.