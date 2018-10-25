Subscribe

Fmr. DIG Nalaka arrives at CID for the fifth time

2018-10-25 10:10:14
Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Nalaka Silva arrived at the CID for the fifth day to give a statement over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The CID had recorded more than 33-hour-long statement from Nalaka Silva since last Thursday.

