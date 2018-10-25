President recommends names for SC, CA

2018-10-25 06:59:48

President Maithripala Sirisena had sent his recommendations to the Constitutional Council to appoint Appeal Court Judge Deepali Wijesundara as a Supreme Court Judge and High Court Judge Sarojani Kusala Weerawardane as Appeal Court Judge, sources said.

The Constitutional Council is due to be convened today to get the names approved.

The post of a Supreme Court Judge fell vacant after Judge Nalin Perera was appointed as the Chief Justice and the President had recommended Ms. Wijesundara for the post.

High Court Judge Sarojani Kusala Weerawardane was proposed by the President to fill the vacancy in the Appeal Court. (Ajantha Kumara Agalakada)